Scottsbluff Business Offering ‘Coffee and Cruise’ for Social Interaction While Still Distancing

Those seeking to gather socially yet maintain social distancing will have the chance this coming weekend in Scottsbluff with a Coffee and Cruise sponsored by Cappucino and Company.

Business owner Angela Scanlan came up with the idea after seeing online reports of something similar take place on the streets of Alliance over the weekend.

Scanlan tells KNEB News the idea is to give people an opportunity to have a more personal experience while still maintaining the social distancing we’re all asked to observe. “Sometimes electronic screens, videoconferencing and such, just don’t cut it for us psychologically,” says Scanlan. “So, even though I can get on the phone and videochat with my mom at any time, I would love to drive around and see her in her car smiling and waving. I think that’s more comforting somehow, because you can physically see the people you care about.”

Scanlan tells us her company will take orders and provide curb-side delivery of coffee as part of the event which would start around 9 a.m.

She says she’s already heard from about 200 people through social media expressing interest in taking part.