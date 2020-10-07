class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489742 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Businessman Cited for Alleged Violations of Nebraska Liquor Laws

BY News Release / Scott Miller | October 7, 2020
(Strang/KNEB/RRN)

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Scottsbluff businessman has been cited for alleged state liquor law violations.

According to information released by NSP spokesman Cody Thomas, NSP troopers served a search warrant at Cheema’s Gas and Liquor, located at 2002 Ave. I in Scottsbluff,  following an investigation.

Thomas says during the search Wednesday morning, investigators located 36 bottles of liquor suspected of being purchased in Wyoming and transported to the store for sale in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

In consultation with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office, investigators cited Kuldip Singh, 59, of Scottsbluff, for four counts of transportation of liquor into the state of Nebraska, evading or attempting to evade a liquor tax, and acquiring liquor from someone other than a licensed dealer.

The business, Cheema’s Gas and Liquor, will be referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

