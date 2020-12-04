Scottsbluff City Council Extends Dustin Rief Offer For City Manager

During Friday morning’s special Scottsbluff City Council meeting, members discussed the three finalists that interviewed to become the next City Manager.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales asked council members to share who their top choice was and why, and all five councilmembers and councilmember elects Angela Scanlan and Jordan Colwell all agreed that Dustin Rief was their top choice.

Gonzales thanked all finalists for their time during the process, and said this was certainly a strong field of finalists.

The council voted unanimously to extend the official offer to Rief, with a base salary of $135,000 plus benefits. The hope is they have a concrete answer sometime next week.

Watch Rief’s interview with local media during his visit Monday in Scottsbluff: