Scottsbluff City Council Nixes Resolution Aimed at Slowing Spread of COVID-19

During Monday night’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting, members discussed a resolution aimed at encouraging residents and businesses to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution stated the City of Scottsbluff would urge all worksites, faith-based institutions, health care and educational settings and more to: Avoid the Three C’s (Crowded Places, Close Contact, Confined Spaces), social distance, wear face coverings, and stay home when sick.

The resolution was not a mask mandate, but several council members said they felt such a resolution was a violation of people’s freedoms and overstepped the city’s role.

Some council members also noted that people have already been following these measures and such a resolution would be unnecessary.

When the matter came to a vote, Mayor Raymond Gonzales and Councilor Jeanne McKerrigan voted in favor of adoption the resolution, and Council members Nathan Green, Terry Schaub, and Scott Shaver voted against the resolution. With the 3-2 vote against the measure, the resolution was not adopted.