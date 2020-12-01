class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499945 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff City Council Nixes Resolution Aimed at Slowing Spread of COVID-19

BY Ryan Murphy | December 1, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

During Monday night’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting, members discussed a resolution aimed at encouraging residents and businesses to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution  stated the City of Scottsbluff would urge all worksites, faith-based institutions, health care and educational settings and more to: Avoid the Three C’s (Crowded Places, Close Contact, Confined Spaces), social distance, wear face coverings, and stay home when sick.

The resolution was not a mask mandate, but several council members said they felt such a resolution was a violation of people’s freedoms and overstepped the city’s role.

Some council members also noted that people have already been following these measures and such a resolution would be unnecessary.

When the matter came to a vote, Mayor Raymond Gonzales and Councilor Jeanne McKerrigan voted in favor of adoption the resolution, and Council members Nathan Green, Terry Schaub, and Scott Shaver voted against the resolution. With the 3-2 vote against the measure, the resolution was not adopted.

