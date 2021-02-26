Scottsbluff City Manager to Start Monday

Scottsbluff’s new City Manager will begin his new duties starting this Monday.

In December, Dustin Rief was selected as the City Council’s top choice out of a field of three finalists.

He will be coming to Scottsbluff from Orono, Minnesota, where he served as City Administrator since 2017.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says he will work with Rief to help with the transition. Kuckkahn has been serving as Interim City Manager for the past 12 months following the departure of former City Manager Nathan Johnson.