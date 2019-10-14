class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413869 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Construction Project Makes Good Progress

BY Dave Strang | October 14, 2019
Work is progressing toward a mid-February opening for the truck stop being constructed along Highway 26 just north of the Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff.

Owner and contractor Eric Reichert told KNEB News there are always little things here and there that delay construction, including weather. But he says so far there has been nothing they haven’t been able to work through.

Reichert says they are currently standing the structure of the building and getting all of the column pads set for the canopies for the diesel and gas islands.

And Reichert confirmed that Which Wich superior sandwiches will be opening a location inside the truck stop.

