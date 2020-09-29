Scottsbluff Council Approves 23 Club Project Budget Increase, Extended Deadline

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday approved a very modest increase in the overall price tag of the 23 Club renovation project.

Increases in the price of lumber and steel since bids technically expired in June were the primary drivers in the request to boost the overall project cost by $12,655, which will be borne by the 23 Club organization.

The city was approached about making the changes after a survey of contractors and material suppliers found higher material prices since early summer.

Jack Baker with Baker and Associates had also requested a change to the penalty clause of the contract, either by pushing back the completion date from May 15, 2021 and/or eliminating the late completion penalties of $500 per day.

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told KNEB News the council approved modifying those dates as well.