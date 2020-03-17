Scottsbluff Council Approves Bid Process For 23 Club Improvements

Despite the fate of this year’s youth baseball programs being unknown in the face of the coronavirus threat, the $1.4 million improvement project at Scottsbluff’s 23 Club baseball complex is one step closer to getting it’s start.

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved the bid specifications and authorized advertising for bids.

Engineer Jack Baker told the council the group had $1.4 million committed or in hand, and this portion of the project they are ready to seek bids for is around $1.2 million.

Baker said there are future improvements that could be added as funding allows, including reworking of the infields, building of batting cages and landscaping. He said while there would be other elements to the project, the big thing was getting into construction and getting the things rolling.

Baker told the council construction would still not begin until after this year’s baseball season, with completion expected by May of next year.