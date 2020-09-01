Scottsbluff Council Approves Two New Economic Development Agreements

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved two new economic development agreements.

The first being a $50,000 grant in exchange for adding 5 employees, and a $100,000 loan to Vistabeam Wireless, who will be expanding their operation into Scottsbluff.

The Council also awarded a $50,000 loan to Reverence Funeral Parlor for startup expenses in opening their new business in Scottsbluff.

Applicant Stephanie Gonzalez explained to the council that she and husband Oscar plan to offer affordable and quality funeral service care to families here.

Gonzalez said in her experience as a funeral director locally for the past 10 years, she has seen that a lot of families struggle with the costs for cremation and funeral care services. She said they believe if they can be a small family owned funeral home, keeping their overhead very low, they will be able to pass that savings on to customers.

The couple is in the process of purchasing the former KMOR building on Char Avenue, while Vistabeam has purchased the former Black Hills Energy shop on East 15th Street.