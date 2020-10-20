Scottsbluff Council Commits to Moving Forward on Regional Landfill

The Scottsbluff City Council went into executive session for more than an hour Monday night, ultimately giving their blessing for City Staff to work on an Inter-Agency agreement for a new landfill.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says there are a lot of communities that will be involved in this project, including those who currently haul trash to the Gering landfill, so it will be imperative to include them, remain transparent, and get everyone on the same page.

Kuckkahn says the Council looked at the existing landfill agreement that’s in place in Chadron, which he says features a very successful group that oversees those operations, and the new Scotts Bluff County landfill should work to try to emulate what has worked for that organization. “Why reinvent the wheel? Let’s look at something that can be mimicked in some way, maybe build on it, (and) make improvements on that existing framework,” said Kuckkahn.

Kuckkahn says the next step is locking in the communities that will be involved in the project, and then fast-tracking their vision into a reality.