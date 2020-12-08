Scottsbluff Council Says Farewell to Gonzales, Shaver; Elects McKerrigan as Mayor

The Scottsbluff City Council said goodbye to 20 years of experience after members Raymond Gonzales and Scott Shaver stepped down Monday evening.

During last night’s meeting, the duo were presented with plaques commemorating their years of service, including 8 years from Shaver and 12 years from Gonzales- who most recently served as Mayor.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of things; the community continues to grow; It’s because of the commitment of the people we have in this community,” remarked Gonzales. ” I’m very proud to have served here as your council member for many years and your mayor the last two years. It was a very challenging time but we got through it. And I’m very grateful that when Nathan Johnson left we were able to get Rick Kuckkahn back because I don’t know what we would’ve done without him. ”

Shaver reflected on his time on the council as well.

“I think one of the things you need to do is try to leave it better than you found it, and I think we did that for the most part,” said Shaver. “Obviously there are problem areas that need help, but I am grateful that I was able to serve the people who rarely get served because of my questioning things and pushing back against stuff and not just pushing stuff through, so I hope somebody steps up and does the same.”

Shaver and Gonzales were given a round of applause from those in attendance. Then, City Clerk Kimberly Wright administered the oath of office to Angela Scanlan and Jordan Colwell.

Afterwards, Jordan Colwell, Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green were all nominated for Mayor, and after several rounds of voting, McKerrigan was elected as the new Mayor of Scottsbluff.