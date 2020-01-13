Scottsbluff Council to Consider Using Search Firm to Find Next City Manager

The Mayor of Scottsbluff has requested a special meeting of the City Council to get a jump-start on the process to find a new City Manager.

According to the agenda for the meeting this Thursday at Scottsbluff City Hall at 7:30 a.m., Mayor Raymond Gonzales wants the council to consider approving preparation of a Request for Proposal for a professional search firm to help in the process of finding a successor for Nathan Johnson.

Johnson will leave his current post no later than March 2nd to take the position of Town Manager for the mountain resort town of Dillon, Colo.

In addition to using a search firm to assist the council in the process, Gonzales also wants the council to consider whether or not to hire an interim City Manager.