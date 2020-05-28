Scottsbluff Daycare Temporarily Closes After COVID-19 Positive Case Among Staff

An administrative staff person at Sunshine Corner Day Care IN Scottsbluff was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, May 25. An investigation was completed, and close contacts were identified and quarantined. Because several of the close contacts involved other staff, the facility decided to close for the two-week period. No children were identified as close contacts at that time.

Since then, another staff member has tested positive that has had contact with children in the facility. Children involved in the specific age group have been advised to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. There are currently no confirmed cases in any of the children at the daycare.

Sunshine Corner Day Care and Panhandle Unified Command are committed to the continued health and safety of the employees, children, and their families. They have worked with local health officials, providers, and staff that have had direct exposure and they will be tested and follow appropriate safety precautions in accordance with their daycare response plan.

“On behalf of the Panhandle Day Care Center/Sunshine Day Care Board of Directors, our hearts are heavy that this has happened and we value our employees, clients, and children as if they are our own family,” said Mike Donovan, Board President.

He added, “We will be following all advice that local health officials provide us with to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, clients, and their children.”

Sunshine Corner Day Care remains proactive in preventing any potential concerns for employees, children, and their families as they remain committed towards mitigating any further risk and keeping everyone safe and healthy.