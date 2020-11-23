Scottsbluff Downtown Christmas Parade Cancelled for 2020

The Downtown Scottsbluff Association has announced they have joined other organization in canceling an annual tradition in the midst of a surge of virus cases in the region.

In a release, Angela Scanlan with DSA said she was sad to report that the Christmas Parade is canceled as of Monday morning following consultation with Panhandle Public Health District over the weekend.

Scanlan said some folks may feel this was the 11th hour, and it was, as “I wanted to take as much time as possible to fully explore all possible options to preserve some kind of Christmas celebration for the Downtown. As it is, PPHD is not comfortable with a Reverse Parade, for which I submitted an Event Plan, and we have enough folks ill or concerned in our community that our available number of floats has decreased significantly.

However, all is not lost: The 18th Street Plaza Christmas Tree will be decorated this week and the Downtown Scottsbluff Christmas lights will come on for the season at 6pm on Sunday, November 29th. Please take a drive through our Downtown to see and appreciate the beautiful little community we inhabit.”

Scanlan says there is some good news, as DSA will have a FACEBOOK LIVE of Santa and the Grinch, on the Downtown Scottsbluff Association (DSA) Facebook page. “This fun little event will be broadcast to the DSA page from Cappuccino and Company at 6pm on Sunday, November 29th! Santa has a message for kids of every age and the Grinch won’t miss a chance to cause trouble, so put on your Christmas jammies, grab a cocoa and join us for a little Christmas fun!”

Scanlan said “These are challenging times, friends. Remember that the spirit of Christmas lives within each of us and in the choices we make, such as gratitude and kindness. We are learning what we’re made of, and as a community, we are creative and strong!

Here’s to a beautiful, calm and quiet holiday season and a fresh new year!”