Scottsbluff Elementary School on Lockout Due to Nearby Police Activity

An elementary school in Scottsbluff went into Lockout status mid-day Wednesday following a report of police activity nearby.

Law enforcement officers had responded to the 200 block of West 23rd Street, where preliminary, unconfirmed information indicates there was a stand-off.

Scottsbluff Public Schools Spokesperson Melissa Price tells Rural Radio News the Lockout at Lincoln Heights Elementary was initiated after notification from authorities around noon, meaning business as usual for students and teachers inside, however access to the facility was been closed off with outside doors locked.

Reporter Ryan Murphy tells us it appeared the standoff had ended around 12:40 p.m. involving a house at 215 W. 23rd Street.

More details will be released as they become available.