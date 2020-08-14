Scottsbluff Family Displaced by Fire in Bedroom Thursday

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of a residential fire Thursday that displaced a Scottsbluff family.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of W. 26th Street shortly after 11:15 a.m. to a report of smoke coming out the rear door of a house.

Fire Chief Tom Schingle tells KNEB News firefighters found a blaze in a bedroom and contained it within eight minutes of their arrival, but were on scene for an hour and 20 minutes extinguishing and removing smoldering items, as well as investigating the cause.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, and Firefighter Ministry responded to provide the family with food, clothing and housing vouchers.

Schingle says no injuries involved, and damages to the home and contents were estimated at $15,000.