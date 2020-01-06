Scottsbluff FFA presents donation to United Way of Western Nebraska

The Scottsbluff FFA Chapter recently presented a $579 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska.

The chapter raised the money from a Christmas Decoration Contest held in December, to benefit United Way.

Members chose the project to give back to the community and make a difference. They chose the United Way of Western Nebraska as their benefactor as they felt United Way helps so many families in need in our communities as well as helps fund several programs providing services and assistance with basic needs.

This year’s contest highlighted 15 residential and two commercial properties, which were volunteers or nominees, to showcase their outdoor Christmas decorations. The public voted on their favorites at a dollar per vote.

Winners of this year’s contest were Janet Hanson, Troy Rask, and Russel’s Automotive.

Sponsors of the event were Regional West Physician’s Clinic, Panhandle COOP, Sam & Louie’s, Platte Valley Companies, Scottsbluff Screenprinting, Walmart, Murdoch’s, TEAM Auto Center, Inland Truck Parts and Paradise Car Wash.