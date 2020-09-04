Scottsbluff Fire Department Offers In-Home Fire Safety Inspections

The Scottsbluff Fire Department will be conducting in home fire safety inspections beginning this Saturday, September 5th for Scottsbluff residents.

Captain Dan Hubbs told KNEB News that as part of their mission, they strive to ensure the safety of all residents in the community.

Hubbs says scheduling a home safety inspection will help them to ensure your home is fire safe. Scottsbluff Firefighters will inspect your residence for any safety concerns, trip hazards, check smoke and CO detectors, provide fire safety information to residents and answer any questions you may have.

Home safety inspections will be conducted on the first Saturday of each month, and Hubbs says if you are interested in having your home inspected, call Scottsbluff Fire Station 1 at 308-630-6231 and they will be happy to schedule your inspection.