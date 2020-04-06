Scottsbluff Firefighters Receive PPE Donation From Local Home Depot Store

Scottsbluff Firefighters received a nice donation that will help protect them in the local fight against COVID-19.

The Scottsbluff Home Depot this weekend donated a supply of respirators, gloves, Tyvek suits and disinfectant wipes.

Firefighter Chris Gavis told KNEB News the Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 had put out a plea to the public for Personal Protective Equipment a couple weeks ago and have received individual donations, which they really appreciate. And he says this donation from Home Depot will be a huge help.

Gavis says they have already had contact with patients who have tested positive for the virus, and is certain they will encounter more.

He adds that as the virus’ anticipated peak in our area approaches, the need for personal protective equipment will continue and they are still requesting donations of these type items.