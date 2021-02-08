Scottsbluff/Gering Named “Top 10 True Western Town” for Fourth Time

The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering have once again been named one of the nation’s “Top 10 True Western Towns” by True West Magazine.

Scottsbluff Area Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy told KNEB News it was exciting to be recognized for the honor from among cities across the country for a fourth time, including both 2020 and 2021.

Leisy said what made the past couple years a much larger experience here, is the fact that we are now hitting the 100 year mark on a lot of our attractions and celebrations. She says with Oregon Trail Days turning 100 years old along with the Scotts Bluff National Monument, she believes those kind of milestones are what got us the award both last year and this year.

Leisy said the application process to be considered for the honor is quite extensive, and she believes the many qualities and historic experiences our area provides contributes to our area being consistently recognized as a top Old West destination.

When asked about her optimism about tourism opportunities in the area for 2021, Leisy believes things are definitely going to improve. And while people are still a little bit nervous, she thinks with the vaccination and some of the other precautionary measures, that people feel they will be able to get out and travel this year.

