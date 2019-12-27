Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown Declare Snow Emergency

Due to the predicted weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown are declaring a snow emergency beginning at 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the Cities of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway

Highway 26 from 21 st Avenue to Avenue I

CITY OF GERING

10 th Street from J Street to U Street

10 th Street (Scottsbluff/Gering Highway) from U Street to the river bridge

M Street/Old Oregon Trail from the cemetery road east to Highway 71 bypass

Kimball Avenue from Five Rocks Road to J Street

Five Rocks Road from Robidoux Road to Country Club Road

U Street from Five Rocks Road to 10 th Street

U Street from 7 th Street east to city limits

S Street from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

7 th Street from M Street to Country Club Road

Country Club Road from 10 th Street to 7 th Street

Lockwood Road from Highway 71 to M Street

21 st Avenue from M Street to the North Platte River Bridge

*Modification to ban in Gering: the following streets shall not apply to the emergency ban during the business hours of 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

10 th Street from K Street to S Street

M Street from 9 th Street to 14 th Street

CITY OF TERRYTOWN