Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown Snow Emergency Friday at Noon

The Cities of Terrytown, Scottsbluff, and Gering are anticipating a large accumulation of snow over the next 48 hours, prompting a Snow emergency declared beginning Friday Feb. 12, noon until 6 pm on Saturday February 13th, 2021.

Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.

The respective Police Departments will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated show routes. Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

Contact your respective City office for additional information.