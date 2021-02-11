class="post-template-default single single-post postid-514110 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown Snow Emergency Friday at Noon

BY Scott Miller | February 11, 2021
Home News Regional News
Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown Snow Emergency Friday at Noon
Courtesy/ Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Snowplow.

The Cities of Terrytown, Scottsbluff, and Gering are anticipating a large accumulation of snow over the next 48 hours, prompting a Snow emergency declared beginning Friday Feb. 12, noon until 6 pm on Saturday February 13th, 2021.

Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to please have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the City crews and emergency personnel.  

The respective Police Departments will attempt to make contact with owners of any vehicles left parked on designated show routes.   Any vehicles not moved will be towed.

Contact your respective City office for additional information.  

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: