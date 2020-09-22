Scottsbluff, Gering to be Made Whole by ALLO Franchise Fee Agreement

The cities of Scottsbluff and Gering would be made whole by a compromise agreement given conditional approval by Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Monday over franchise fees ALLO Communications mistakenly paid to the county for about a decade.

Under terms of the 5-year pact, the county would make annual payments of $77,685 to Allo, which in turn would add $25,000 for disbursement to the two cities withing 10 days of receiving the county’s portion.

Scottsbluff would receive $63,618 a year, and Gering $19,068. The agreement did not address Terrytown’s portion of the mis-paid fees.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper said discussions were tough , but negotiators agreed to recognize the statute of limitations on the issue, and limited the county’s portion to the seven years prior to discovery of the error, with ALLO picking up the rest.

Board Chair Ken Meyer thanked ALLO for stepping up to pay a portion of the money owed, saying it was a proper recognition of their role in creating the issue, and the yearly amount was something that could be handled inside the recently approved budget for the next fiscal year, and in years going forward.

The agreement does not have a negative impact on the 2020-21 budget passed by the Board this past Friday which includes a 3% pay raise for county employees. Commissioners did not take a pay bump themselves, but did approve it for other county elected officials, contingent on those officials finding the money for the pay hike within their department funding that had already been negotiated during the budgeting process.