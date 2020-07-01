Scottsbluff Grad Among 44 Honored for Perfect College Entrance Scores

A Scottsbluff High graduate was among those honored by the Governor and State Education Commissioner for a perfect ACT or SAT score this year.

Katherine Reisig was the only Panhandle graduate among the 44 members of the Class of 2020 celebrated at the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln during a ceremony Wednesday.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT or SAT is extremely hard to do,” said Gov. Ricketts. “In Nebraska, 44 graduates in the class of 2020 have accomplished this remarkable feat. Their top scores reflect years of hard work and academic discipline, as well as the contributions of their teachers and parents.”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Perhaps no class has faced more challenges than the class of 2020. These students have risen to the occasion and exceeded all expectations,” said Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. “Congratulations to the outstanding Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT. These students are a great example of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. We are all proud of their accomplishments and wish them the best in their bright futures.”

This year’s number of students with top scores (44) equaled the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2019. The class of 2018 in Nebraska had 22 students who scored either a 36 on the ACT or 1600 on the SAT.

Elkhorn South High School had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class (4). Hastings, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North, and Papillion-La Vista each had three students with top scores.

The graduating students who earned a top score are:

Drew Vuncannon, Columbus (Scotus Central Catholic)

Ella Barnes, Elkhorn

Daniel Hudson, Elkhorn

Brayden Whitaker, Elkhorn (Mount Michael)

Eugene Kim, Elkhorn South

Derek Madden, Elkhorn South

Joshua Oarhe, Elkhorn South

Julia Patterson, Elkhorn South

Jacob Kosmicki, Grand Island Senior High

Chase Johnson, Hastings

Landon Power, Hastings

Carter Wenburg, Hastings

Elizabeth Sasse, Home Schooled

Benjamin Soria, Kearney

Tyler Wong, Kearney

Dylan Chapin, Lincoln East

Celeste Matthes, Lincoln East

Pranav Palli, Lincoln East

Luke Moberly, Lincoln High

Matthew Dohmen, Lincoln Northeast

Grace Driewer, Lincoln Pius X

Du Duong, Lincoln Pius X

Luke Tomes, Lincoln Pius X

Evan Fulton, Lincoln Southwest

Tuong Phung, Lincoln Southwest

Ian Parmley, Millard North

Augustus Shald, Millard North

Lucy Tu, Millard North

Luke Partsch, Nebraska City (Lourdes Central Catholic)

Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale

Jackson Savage, Norris

Keegan Nitsch, North Platte (St. Patrick’s)

Eric Seger-Pera, Omaha Central

Richard Chapman, Omaha Creighton Prep

Tristan Curd, Omaha Creighton Prep

Raleigh Kreis, Omaha Duchesne Academy

Victoria Fleming, Omaha Duchesne Academy

Reese Pike, Omaha Westside

Theodore Jansen, Omaha Westside

Braxton Fjeldsted, Papillion-La Vista

Vincent Lin, Papillion-La Vista

Owen Sumter, Papillion-La Vista

Katherine Reisig, Scottsbluff

Alyssa Gilliland, York