Scottsbluff Has to Spend Additional $3 Million in 2021 to Comply with State Law

The Scottsbluff City Council learned this week they’ll have to spend more than $3 million from various city funds next year to comply with state budgeting laws.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn Monday night outlined various proposed spending that would be included in documents for upcoming budget sessions, including $2 million for pavement improvements for Avenue B.

During the discussion, Kuckkahn explained the money is already set aside in specific city accounts, limiting how it can be used. “I can’t take any money out of Streets and buy an improved baseball field,” said Kuckkahn. “There’s lots of money, and they’re not just discretionary, you’ve got to use them for specific purposes.”

Other suggested spending includes $250,000 for a citywide facade Improvement program, another $250,000 for workforce development and training, and $500,000 in spending at the council’s discretion for community betterment projects, such as a splash pad or completion of the 18th Street Downtown Plaza.

Kuckkahn explained the city should have spent the money in previous years, and now has to do so in the coming fiscal year do avoid penalties for having excessive balances in various City financial accounts.