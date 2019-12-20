Scottsbluff High Principal to Take Over as Valentine Schools Superintendent

The Principal at Scottsbluff High School will be leaving his post at the end of June 2020 to take the Superintendent’s position at Valentine Public Schools.

Following a search to find a replacement for Dr. Jamie Isom, the Valentine School Board this week picked Mike Halley to fill the post next July.

Halley tells Rural Radio News he hadn’t been seeking such a position recently, but after attaining a new degree and with other considerations, it’s an opportunity and challenge he wants to take on. “I like the location, it’s centrally located so a person can get east or west coming from the middle,” says Halley. “They good things in place at that school system, and my wife has family that lives in the area. It’s just an overall good situation.”

Halley says he can’t believe the opportunities afforded by the Scottsbluff school district for him to grow as an administrator, including the work on passage of the SHS Bond Issue, overseeing the upgrades at the high school and changes in school programming for students.

He tells us he’s had unbelievable mentoring from many people, including Superintendent Rick Myles and others, and says the great high school staff will be building on past successes at the facility.

Halley says he will miss the students and will miss watching them do their thing, both inside the classroom and outside in extra-curricular activities. He says Scottsbluff is a very special place, and he will continue to follow the schools and students.

According to a post on the Valentine District website, the board is working out contract details with Halley and looks forward to approval of his appointment as part of that district’s January board meeting.