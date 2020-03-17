Scottsbluff High School Postpones Spring Musical, Prom Indefinitely

Due to the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottsbluff High School production of West Side Story will be postponed indefinitely. The show will not occur April 2-4 as scheduled.

We are looking at many possible alternative performance dates and will work with the Panhandle Public Health District and the COVID-19 Unified Command to determine if a future date is possible.

Tickets already purchased will be honored at the postponed performance. In the event that we must cancel altogether, details for ticket refunds will be available at that time. We thank the community for their continued support!

Statement regarding Prom: Due to the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottsbluff High School Prom will be postponed indefinitely. The dance will not occur April 18th as scheduled. We are looking at possible alternative dates and will work with the Panhandle Public Health District and the COVID-19 Unified Command to determine if a future date is possible.