Scottsbluff Library Considering Going Fee Free

The Lied Scottsbluff Library is considering going ‘fee-free’ for overdue items.

Library Director Erin Aschenbrenner says she will ask the Scottsbluff City Council this evening to sign off the proposal.

She says the American Library Association has passed a resolution recognizing late fees and fines as a form of social inequality. She adds that fines create adverse relationships between staff and patrons; prevent patrons from accessing other library resources; and studies show that eliminating late fees results in a higher rate of overall return rate.

Aschenbrenner also notes that the Scottsbluff Library already has two fine free days each week; and have been waiving the majority of late fees due to COVID.

Fines would still be assessed for lost or damaged items.