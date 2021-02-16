class="post-template-default single single-post postid-514595 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Library Considering Going Fee Free

BY Ryan Murphy | February 16, 2021
The Lied Scottsbluff Library is considering going ‘fee-free’ for overdue items.

Library Director Erin Aschenbrenner says she will ask the Scottsbluff City Council this evening to sign off the proposal.

She says the American Library Association has passed a resolution recognizing late fees and fines as a form of social inequality. She adds that fines create adverse relationships between staff and patrons; prevent patrons from accessing other library resources; and studies show that eliminating late fees results in a higher rate of overall return rate.

Aschenbrenner also notes that the Scottsbluff Library already has two fine free days each week; and have been waiving the majority of late fees due to COVID.

Fines would still be assessed for lost or damaged items.

