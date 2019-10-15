Scottsbluff Little Caesars Pizza open for business

After months of anticipation, Scottsbluff’s newest restaurant opened its doors this morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Little Caesars welcomed its first customers. Unbeknownst to him, William Jennings of Scottsbluff was the store’s first customer. He tells KNEB News that he heard the restaurant was opening and just walked in to place his order.

The pizza joint specializes in speedy service, with customers able to walk in, place an order, and walk out just minutes later with their order. Other offerings include Crazy Bread, cheesy bread, wings, and soda.

The store has more than two dozen employees between their full time and part time staff. The Scottsbluff Little Caesars is located in the Wal-Mart Plaza in the space occupied by the old Payless Shoe Source.