Scottsbluff Man Accused of Candid Photos, Video of Young Girls & Adult Victim

A 45-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing felony charges for allegedly using a hidden camera and his cell phone to take candid pictures and video of an adult woman and young girls.

Darrell Dean was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts each of possession of child pornography and unlawful distribution of an intimate image, and one count of knowing and intentional child abuse without injury.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Investigators say in court documents the case came to light this past November after an adult female told them she discovered a intimate video on Dean’s phone taken without her permission in March 2019

The woman told investigators about a month later she found on the phone inappropriate pictures of a young girl under 10 years old and a video of a partially-clad teen girl in Dean’s bathroom that appeared to come from a camera on the garage. The woman said a month after that, she found three similar videos in Dean’s iCloud account that appeared to have come from a black plug-in box containing a hidden camera she found in the bathroom.

Investigators say Dean later denied possession of any child pornography, but they ultimately found evidence corroborating the adult victim’s claims during warrant searches of his iCloud account and electronics seized at his home. Officers say the pictures and videos of young female victims were mostly at high school sporting events, or while young girls were out boating or water skiing.

Court records say initial bond in the case was set at $250,000 with a ten percent provision, and a date for Dean’s initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court has yet to be scheduled.