Scottsbluff Man Accused of Felony Assault on Police Officers

A June 29 preliminary hearing has been set for a Scottsbluff man facing three felonies and two misdemeanor charges in a confrontation with police responding to a domestic call Tuesday afternoon.

In court documents, a Scottsbluff officer says he started running toward a house in the 100 block of Mary Lane upon hearing breaking glass, saw a woman crying on the sidewalk outside and Candelario Soto IV jogging toward him and yelling with clinched fists.

The officer says as Soto was telling his narrative of the disturbance, when he started yelling and pushed the officer, who pushed back to disengage beyond six feet. The affidavit says Soto continued to advance, yelling with clinched fists, and the officer deployed OC spray at the suspect twice.

The officer and Soto circled each other, and with the arrival of another unit both officers wrestled the suspect to the ground, with a struggle ensuing and Soto kicking and shoving at the officers.

The affidavit says once Soto was handcuffed, he began swinging his head at the officers, tried to body check them and was spitting at them as they placed him in a patrol vehicle.

In an interview with the victim, officers say she detailed how the suspect was belligerent and intoxicated when she arrived at the home and shoved her resulting in some pain. Then officers returned to the patrol unit to find Soto kicking the door, at which point they removed him and struggled to place him in leg restraints as he starting spitting again.

Soto is charged with 3rd degree domestic assault, two counts of 3rd degree assault on an officer, all felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer with a bodily fluid. Bond was set at $75,000 with a ten percent provision during his initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.