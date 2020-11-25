Scottsbluff Man Accused of Forging Winning Skill Game Payout Tickets

A 37-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing a felony forgery charge following investigation of bogus skill game payout tickets at a Scottsbluff convenience store.

Jeffrey Lujan is charged with 2nd degree forgery with an aggregate total of more than $5,000, a class 2A felony, following an investigation by Scottsbluff Police.

In Oct., the store manager alerted authorities about a payout ticket with ink that had smeared, whereas real tickets had permanent ink, and Lujan was identified as having submitted the ticket.

The machine involved did not show a payout matching the bogus ticket, and investigators say a further review of payouts for the business uncovered forged tickets totaling more than $5,800 dollars had been turned in between Sept. 20 and Oct. 15, all of which had difficult-to-read signatures but each with Lujan’s driver’s license number.

In a separate case, Lujan is charged with felony third offense shoplifting with a value of $500 or less for an incident at a local tire store Nov. 12. Lujan was scheduled to make an initial appearance before a Scotts Bluff County Court judge Wednesday.