Scottsbluff man and Brother Arrested in Cheyenne Shooting over Drugs

A Scottsbluff man and his older brother from Cheyenne have been arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this month over a drug deal gone bad in Wyoming’s Capital City.

Cheyenne Police say 26-year-old Issac James and 27-year-old Terrance Jame were taken into custody Monday afternoon when officers and detectives stopped their vehicle near W. 7th St. and Thomes.

CPD Public Information Officer Kevin Malatesta says both were taken into custody safely on suspicion of shooting Genaro Borozuez, 35, on Dec. 11.

Malatesta says investigators believe the shooting was the result of a dispute over a drug deal, which left Bojorquez with life-threatening injuries.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.