Scottsbluff Man Arrested on Child Sexual Assault Charges

A 45-year-old Scottsbluff man is in custody after being charged with sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was 11-years-old.

Paul Torres Jr. is charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor, and Commit Child Abuse- Intentional/ No Injury.

Scottsbluff Police say their investigation began in November after receiving a Project Harmony intake report. The victim, who is now 14-years-old, says the assaults began in 2017 and continued until 2019.

Earlier this month, investigators administered a polygraph test on Torres Jr. at Troop E Headquarters. Court documents say that when he was questioned about the allegations he wasn’t honest with his answers. Investigators stated that the victim had no reason to be deceptive and make up a story to get Torres Jr. in trouble, and he agreed.

A warrant for Paul Torres Jr.’s arrest was issued on Thursday and served on Monday. Bond has been set at $100,000 at 10%, and he is likely to make his first appearance on the three felony charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.