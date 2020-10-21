Scottsbluff Man Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges Tuesday

A 42-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing drug and gun charges following a traffic stop this week.

Dawud Sanders was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance – hydrocodone, as well as misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon after his arrest Tuesday night.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, Scottsbluff Police stopped the Chevy SUV Sanders was riding in for an inoperative headlight, and after getting the driver’s consent to search the vehicle, Sanders advised he was carrying a concealed handgun.

After retrieving the weapon, officers say they found a large sack in the vehicle where Sanders was seated containing two bindles of methamphetamine with a total weight of just over five grams, three pills of hydrocodone and $821 cash in Sander’s wallet.

Sanders was scheduled for an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.