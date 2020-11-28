class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499552 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges

BY Scott Miller | November 28, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer says a 54-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested in connection with a homicide discovered Wednesday morning.

Spencer says investigators arrested Gregory Scott Moore for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony after he was contacted at 122 E. 15th St. when officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on him.

During the contact, a deceased male was discovered in the residence, identified as 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride of Scottsbluff.

Spencer says an autopsy was performed Saturday morning, with the results of the autopsy and evidence collected throughout the ongoing investigation to be forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

