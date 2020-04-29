Scottsbluff Man Brags About Home Break-In, Charged with Burglary

A Scottsbluff man is facing a burglary charge following his arrest after an investigation of a break-in at a home in the community earlier this month.

Court records say officers were called to a home on East 18th Street April 18, and were told a phone had been taken, which investigators say later ‘pinged’ to a residence on Erin Lane in Scottsbluff.

Officers say more than a week later, the victim told them an acquaintance of his had said 31-year-old David Iron Bear had been bragging about breaking into the victim’s home with another individual and stealing the man’s belongings.

Authorities say Iron Bear’s known address was the same location where the phone had ‘pinged’, and following the execution of a search warrant Monday, a small corner baggie with a white residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine was found in Iron Bear’s pocket.

Iron Bear is charged with two felonies, burglary and possession of a controlled substance, and was scheduled to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court for an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon.