Scottsbluff Man Charged for Drug Distribution in 2020 WING Operation

BY Scott Miller | March 5, 2021
A Scottsbluff man is facing a felony drug charge following a controlled drug buy conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last year.

42-year-old Raymond Guel was arrested Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued last month for one count of distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

In court documents, WING investigators say in January 2020, Guel sold a small plastic baggie containing suspected meth to a cooperating individual, and lab results turned in September last year confirmed the presence of just under half a gram of methamphetamine.

An initial court appearance for Guel was scheduled for Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Initial bond in the case was set at $150,000 with a ten percent provision.

