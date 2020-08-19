Scottsbluff Man Charged with First Degree Forcible Sexual Assault

A 24-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested following a police investigation of a forcible sexual assault reported this week.

Court records say Jacob Godina was taken into custody Monday on a charge of felony first degree forcible sexual assault after Scottsbluff Police were called to the victim’s apartment and the woman told them Godina had stopped by the residence and told her he was going to have sex with her.

The victim says she refused, but the suspect removed her clothing and proceeded with the sexual assault, and continued to do so after she told him to stop. The woman says Godina then stayed at the apartment until leaving the following morning.

Investigators say they later contacted Godina and he confirmed the victim’s version of the story, but claimed the encounter was consensual.

Godina was jailed without bond, and was scheduled for an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday afternoon.