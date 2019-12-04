Scottsbluff Man Charged With Stealing Three Vehicles From Local Dealership

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested after stealing three vehicles from the car dealership he worked at.

Jarrod Salazar is charged with three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking ($5,000+), with each being a Class 2A Felony.

Court documents say that Salazar, an employee at the dealership, was developed as a suspect after a 2013 GMC Sierra was stolen from the lot.

Police were able to get surveillance video from a local convenience store showing the stolen Sierra pull up, and Salazar and another person were seen getting out of the vehicle.

Officers went to the dealership and transported Salazar to the Scottsbluff Police Department for an interview. During the interview, he reportedly admitted to taking the 2013 GMC Sierra- valued at $30,000, a 2020 GMC Sierra- valued at $50,000, and a 2018 Toyota Camry- valued at $17,295.

He was scheduled to make his first appearance on the three felony charges on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, Salazar could face a prison sentence ranging from 0 to 20 years on each charge.