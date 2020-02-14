Scottsbluff Man Charged with Three Counts of 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault

A Scottsbluff man is facing three charges of First Degree Forcible Sexual Assault for incidents alleged to have taken place in the first part of 2003.

Scotts Bluff County Prosecutors filed the charges Thursday against 46-year-old Ignacio Mendoza following an investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Details of the incidents in question are unclear as documents have been sealed by the court due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Initial bond in the case was set at $250,000, with Mendoza scheduled for initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.