Scottsbluff Man Facing a Felony Charge for Break-In, Theft of Television

A debit card leads to the arrest of a Scottsbluff man now facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a residence last week and stealing a TV.

29-year-old Willard New Jr. is charged with Burglary following the investigation into the disappearance of a TV from the victim’s home June 23.

Court records say a blue debit card belonging to New was found just inside the front door of the residence on Arlene Lane, and the victim told police she was aware who the suspect was but had never allowed him inside.

After investigators found the TV had been sold at a local pawn shop, New was interviewed the following day and when asked about the card, said he had lost it but could not say when, and had not reported it to authorities.

Officials say New claimed to have sold the TV for a friend who did not have the ID required to make the transaction, but didn’t ask the friend where that individual had obtained the TV.

Bond in the case was set at $40,000 with a ten percent provision, with a preliminary hearing set for July 8 in Scotts Bluff County Court.