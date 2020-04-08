Scottsbluff Man Facing Assault Charge; Accused of Spitting on Officer

A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing four criminal charges stemming from an early Saturday morning disturbance.

Police say they were dispatched to a residence on West 19th Street after receiving a report of a man kicking in a door. When officers arrived on scene, the caller said that a man broke into her apartment and was fighting another male that was in the apartment.

Court documents say the suspect, later identified as Francisco Solache, fled an ran down the alley, and was later apprehended on Avenue A. When he was being handcuffed, Solache reportedly began spitting at officers.

While he was being booked into the detention center, Solache then allegedly tried to fight the arresting officer and a corrections officer. While at the jail, the Communication Center advised that Solache already had a confirmed warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on charges stemming from an alleged assault from a previous stint at the jail.

Solache was subsequently charged with: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Person, Criminal Mischief, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Assaulting a Public Safety Officer with Bodily Fluid.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his Monday afternoon arraignment, and remains in jail with a $75,000 bond at 10%. His pretrial hearing has been set for May 19th.