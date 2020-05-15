Scottsbluff Man Facing Charges Following Arrest for Sept. 2019 Business Break-In

A 28-year-old Scottsbluff man has been arrested on charges related to a business break-in last year in which he’s accused of trying to immediately sell merchandise from the store on the sidewalk.

Gregory C. Garcia has been charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, $1,500 to $4,999 for the Sept. 8, 2019 incident.

In court records, investigators say they were called to a report of criminal mischief and vandalism at a business in the 1000 block of East Overland, and determined Garcia had broken in through the front door, removed property from inside to sell it curbside in front of the business, and had used a ladder and white spray paint from inside to begin painting over the store front.

The arrest affidavit says Garcia was also reported to have been wielding a double-sided ax and scaring people, but officers found the ax he had at the time was plastic.

Garcia was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.