Scottsbluff Man Facing Several Felonies in Mitchell Sexual Assault Case

A 37-year-old man is facing six felony charges plus one misdemeanor in connection with a sexual and physical assault incident in Mitchell last week.

Jeremy Cowan of Scottsbluff is scheduled to make an initial appearance Monday afternoon on felony charges that include first degree sexual assault on an incompetent, first degree false imprisonment, second or subsequent 3rd degree domestic assault and knowing and intentional child abuse.

According to court documents, the victim told a Mitchell Police investigator Dec. 1 that Cowan had showed up to her residence allegedly intoxicated the day before and proceeded to physically assault her in the kitchen and her bedroom before she was able to escape the house with her son, who witnessed the incident.

After applying for a protection order, the victim returned to speak with officers again the following day, detailing a sexual assault that had taken place later on Nov. 30. The woman told officers after she returned to the home, Cowan came back and asked to stay to avoid driving intoxicated, and she went to bed after taking nightly medication that makes her groggy.

The victim said she woke up during the night to the suspect touching her inappropriately, and when she finally rose the next morning, she realized she had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators say in the woman’s protection affidavit, she claimed Cowan had threatened her if she went to authorities.

Initial bond in the case was set at $250,000 with a ten percent provision.