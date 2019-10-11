Scottsbluff man killed in Dawes County rollover

A Thursday night rollover accident on in the northern Panhandle has claimed the life of a 20-year-old Scottsbluff man and injured two others.

Dawes County Coroner Vance Haug says Adam Hawk was driving on Highway 20 near the Dawes County/ Sheridan County line around 10 p.m. Hawk lost control of the vehicle on the icy road, causing it to roll.

Chadron Fire and Rescue, Dawes County Sheriff Department, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene of the accident. Haug was called to the scene shortly after, and pronounced Hawk dead at the scene.

Passengers 20-year-old Jacob Schaub and 24-year-old Ramon Pesina, both of Scottsbluff, were transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Haug says the investigation continues to see if speed or other factors played a factor in the crash.