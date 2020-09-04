Scottsbluff Man, Lyman Woman Facing Burglary, Robbery Charges

A pair of Scotts Bluff County residents are facing felony burglary and robbery charges, accused of breaking into a Scottsbluff man’s home last month and stealing his wallet after he had been beaten.

Court documents say on Aug 1, the victim told officers 27-year-old Cassandra Gonzalez of Lyman had contacted him and asked for help as her car had broken down at a Scottsbluff bar.

The victim said he met Gonzalez and a man later identified as 26-year-old Alexander Wheeler of Scottsbluff, eventually taking them back to his home near 5th Avenue and East Overland.

The man told investigators the pair eventually left and he had locked the door, but a short time later the pair returned and entered the residence with his key, he was punched and kicked by Wheeler, and the couple then left after his cell phone was destroyed and his wallet with about $265 inside was taken.

Court records say investigators were able to use social media accounts to track down and identify the pair, who were picked up on a warrant in Kearney Sept. 1.

Gonzalez and Wheeler were transported to the Scotts Bluff County Jail, where they’ve been held without bond pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.