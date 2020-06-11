class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Man Selling Meth to Support His Children Sentenced

BY Ryan Murphy | June 11, 2020
A Scottsbluff man who told police following his arrest he sold methamphetamine to support his children has been sentenced to prison .

30-year-old Joshua Radomski  was sentenced to a total of 2-4 years in prison last month after pleading no contest to amended charges in February in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Radomski was taken into custody last November after authorities serving a search warrant on his home uncovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and digital scales, with three children in the house at the time.

In the plea deal, Radomski agreed to change his plea in exchange for lower-level charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine),  Attempted Felon in Possession of a Firearm- both Class II felonies. He also pleaded no contest to a Class I Misdemeanor Charge of Permit Child to Inhale or Contact Methamphetamine.

District Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Radomski to 2 to 4 years in prison on each felony, and 12 months on the misdemeanor conviction, with all three sentences to run concurrently. He also received credit for 173 days already served.

