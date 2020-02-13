class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440248 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Man Sentenced for August Drug Bust

BY Ryan Murphy | February 13, 2020
A 48-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to prison after getting caught with more than 12 grams of methamphetamine during an August probation search of his home.

Vincent Throckmorton was sentenced this week to three to five years in prison on a conviction of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, after pleading guilty to the amended charge in December.

That sentence will run concurrent to the 12 to 24 month sentence handed down in October for violating the terms of his probation on a 2017 meth distribution conviction. Initially, he had been sentenced to three years of probation in that case.

Throckmorton received credit for 176 days already served.

