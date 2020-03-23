class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449626 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Man Sentenced For August Meth Arrests

BY Ryan Murphy | March 23, 2020
A 48-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to a total of seven to 12 years in prison stemming from two WING Drug Task Force searches that were executed on August 9th.

Scott Johnson was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to charges of Possession of Methamphetamine (More than 140 grams) and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Court records say investigators found 99 grams of meth during a search at his Terrytown residence and learned that he also kept a supply of meth at a Scottsbluff residence. Later that day that search yielded the seizure of more than one pound of methamphetamine.

In exchange for his not guilty pleas, prosecutors did dismiss a charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
